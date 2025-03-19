Sean Miller Has High Praise For Texas Longhorns Ahead of March Madness Matchup
After punching their March Madness ticket by the skin of their teeth, the Texas Longhorns are hoping to advance to the round of 64 and break their way into the NCAA Tournament.
Standing in their way are a familiar foe: Sean Miller and the Xavier Musketeers, who the Longhorns knocked off 83-71 in 2023 on their way to the Elite Eight under then-interim head coach Rodney Terry.
Now, the two will square off once again, and Miller believes the Longhorns are going to present a major challenge to his team - in more ways than one.
"I think Rodney Terry and his team, they pride themselves on the defensive end, tough-minded defense," Miller said. "They do a good job of defending, and I think that their defense, like a lot of teams in the Big East, when they're flying around and playing together, it leads to transition, which I think could be their best offense. They get out in the open court and they make you pay. I think they do an outstanding job there."
Miller also was quick to point out the Longhorns' talented star freshman, Tre Johnson, who is coming off of one of the best freshman seasons in the history of the SEC after leading the conference in scoring. A fact that becomes even more impressive when it is put into the context of the SEC's historical strength in 2025.
That said, he also believes that the Longhorns depth surrounding Johnson is worthy of his team's respect as well.
"Johnson, their freshman, speaks for himself. If you lead the SEC in scoring this year and you're a freshman, I don't have to say anything more. He's one of the best players in college basketball. I believe that they have good depth and a great surrounding cast, as well. We respect the league they came from. We respect them a great deal. I think for us, we have to play at our best to have an opportunity to beat them tomorrow."
The Longhorns and Musketeers will tip off at 8:10 pm CT on TruTV Wednesday night.
