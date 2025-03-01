Texas Basketball vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Injury Report, Betting Odds, How to Watch

Longhorns Country

The Texas Longhorns will look to make a late-season push to the NCAA Tournament, starting with an SEC matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Feb 26, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson huddles with his team during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball is in serious danger of missing the NCAA Tournament in the second full season under head coach Rodney Terry.

The Longhorns will have a chance to put an end to a dreadful slump when they host the Georgia Bulldogs at the Moody Center on Saturday. Texas has lost five of six games after falling 86-81 in overtime to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday.

Texas freshman guard Tre Johnson scored a career-high 39 points in the loss but it wasn't enough.

During the annual Texas Town Hall event this past week, Longhorns AD Chris Del Conte admitted that there's been "ebbs and flows" with the men's basketball teams over the past few years.

"The direction of basketball, it ebbs and flows," Del Conte said. "Two years ago we were in the Elite Eight. Last year in the round of 32. Not having the year we all expect. I understand that. Some of our programs are at the top of the heap and they're working their way through it."

Texas head coach Rodney Terry has a chance to temporaroly silence some of the negativty with a potential late-season run to the NCAA Tournament, starting with Georgia.

INJURY REPORT

The Longhorns will once again be without guard Chendall Weaver while guard Tramon Mark is questionable.

HOW TO WATCH

ESPN2, 7 p.m. CT.

BETTING ODDS, per FanDuel

Texas -5.5

Moneyline: Texas -210, Georgia +172

Over/Under: 145.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

