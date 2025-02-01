Texas Longhorns vs. LSU Tigers Preview: Betting Odds, Injury Report, How to Watch
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will begin February with a trip to Baton Rouge to face the LSU Tigers on Saturday for the first time ever as SEC foes.
The Longhorns (14-7, 3-5) are coming off a 72-69 loss to the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels. LSU (12-8, 1-6) has been through a similar SEC gauntlet, with the Tigers' only conference win so far coming in a 78-74 victory over Arkansas on Jan. 14. Since then, LSU has lost three straight games (at No. 11 Texas A&M, at No. 4 Alabama, vs. No. 1 Auburn).
Texas and LSU met in Houston last season during non-conference play. The No. 19 Longhorns picked up a 96-85 win at the Toyota Center as Max Abmas finished with a team-high 20 points. LSU leads the all-time series 20-12.
This season, LSU is led by veteran guard Cam Carter, who is all too familiar with Texas. He's averaging a career-high 17.9 points per game this season (fifth in SEC) after spending two years in the Big 12 with the Kansas State Wildcats. He's faced the Longhons four times in his college career, going 2-2 in those games.
LSU's second-leading scorer is guard Jordan Sears, who's in his fifth year. He played his first two seasons at Gardner-Webb before spending the last two at UT Martin.
The Tigers are fifth in the SEC in rebounding (39.0) and third in block (5.6). LSU forward Daimion Collins is tied for second in the conference with 1.8 blocks.
INJURY REPORT
Texas guard Chendall Weaver remains out for a seventh straight game due to a hip flexor injury. LSU forward Jalen Reed, who is averaging 11.1 points in eight games this season, hasn't played since Dec. 3 against Florida State.
HOW TO WATCH
SEC Network, 5 p.m. CT.
BETTING ODDS, per DraftKings
Texas -1.5
Moneyline: Texas -125, LSU +105
Over/Under: 144.5
