Texas Longhorns Among Finalists for Nevada Transfer Star

Another highly-touted transfer in the portal has shown interest in Texas ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

Emma Hutchinson

Nevada's Nick Davidson looks to shoot while taking on Boise State at Lawlor Events Center in Reno on Feb. 22, 2025.
Nevada’s Nick Davidson looks to shoot while taking on Boise State at Lawlor Events Center in Reno on Feb. 22, 2025. / Jason Bean/RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Texas Longhorns men's basketball is en route to a near total transformation ahead of next season, starting with the hiring of former Xavier head coach Sean Miller.

The next phase is now developing with the recent opening of the transfer portal, and Texas has already become a possible destination for multiple recruits, with the latest being Nevada transfer Nick Davidson.

According to a report from On3, Davidson has Texas in his top five programs among Clemson, Washington, Virginia and Notre Dame.

Nick Davidson
Feb 4, 2025; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack forward Nick Davidson (11) reacts from the bench in the first half against the Air Force Falcons at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Davidson currently sits in the portal as a four-star recruit and the No. 3 ranked center and No. 16 overall player, per On3's Transfer Portal Industry Ranking. The highly-touted prospect has made a huge jump at Nevada since entering his college career as a three-star recruit and the No. 132 overall player in the class of 2021.

His redshirt junior year at Nevada this past season gave him an extensive resume, as he averaged 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per game across all 33 contests. The 6-foot-10-inch, 238 pound forward additionally posted 50 percent from field goal range and 37.1 percent from three-point range for the Wolf Pack last season.

It seems that Davidson is looking for a home where his talents will be matched on the court after Nevada missed the NCAA Tournament this year, going 17-16 on the season.

Davidson joins a handful of other prospects that have shown interest in Texas after entering the portal, including two Xavier players who could make the flip alongside their former coach. Combined with the potential return of two key Longhorns, Davidson could easily help Texas reach a new level of success.

The Longhorns have still yet to land a commitment out of the portal in the short time since Miller was hired but Davidson could now be the first.

