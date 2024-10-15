Texas Longhorns DB Michael Taaffe Dispels Concerning Narrative
Halfway through the season, the Texas Longhorns' defense has been nothing short of spectacular, allowing the fewest yards per game (229.7) and points per game (6.3) in the entire country.
However, some have raised concerns of the quality of the offenses they've played.
Of the six teams the Longhorns have faced so far, UTSA has the highest-ranked total offense at 67th out of 133 FBS teams (396.5 yards per game). Of the Power Four teams the Longhorns have faced, Mississippi State ranks 78th in yards per game (381), Michigan ranks 119th (306.3) and Oklahoma ranks 125th (287.7). It could be a chicken or egg situation, but none of those teams have shown much offensive firepower against other opponents either.
With the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs, who have one of the top quarterbacks in the country in Carson Beck and a host of offensive weapons, next on the schedule, there is some concern about how the Longhorns will hold up against stronger competition. For Texas defensive back Michael Taaffe, though, there's full belief the defense will go out there and play well.
"I'm not sure who said that because I think the teams that we've played have been pretty elite," Taaffe told reporters Monday. "So, I don't want to discredit any of the teams that we play. You know, those quarterbacks have been special. I think the guy that we just played [Oklahoma freshman Michael Hawkins Jr.] is going to have a really bright future, and so there's really no discredit to those other guys.
"I think, like I keep saying, Georgia's offense is elite and we have a great challenge. But, you know, we're just going to take it one week at a time and we have our full attention on Georgia."
Regardless of one's opinions on the Longhorns' other opponents, pretty much everyone would agree that Georgia is the best team they've faced so far. It's going to be a battle, and the defense will have to be up to the challenge against a dangerous Bulldogs offense.