Texas Longhorns Injury Report: Arthur Kaluma Status vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Texas Longhorns forward Arthur Kaluma has been dealing with a calf injury.

Zach Dimmitt

Jan 4, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Arthur Kaluma (6) slam dunks the ball during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. The Aggies defeated the Longhorns 80-60. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns could be in danger out not having one of their best players for Saturday's meeting with the Texas A&M Aggies.

Texas forward Arthur Kaluma is listed as a game-time decision on the final SEC student-athlete availability report. He's been dealing with a calf injury and nearly missed last week's loss to the Florida Gators but ended up playing in that game along with Wednesday's win over the No. 22 Missouri Tigers.

Jan 7, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Arthur Kaluma (6) shoots over Auburn Tigers forward Chaney Johnson (31) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

"He was a game-time decision in terms of even playing him in the game, and wasn't sure we wanted to play him tonight," Texas head coach Rodney Terry said of Kaluma after the loss to Florida. "He really wanted to play and didn't want to not play, so I let it kind of be up to him in terms of playing. I thought he came out and played well, considering what he'd been battling the last couple days in terms of just being out on the floor."

Texas guard Chendall Weaver is still out with a left hip flexor injury and will miss his fifth straight game.

Here's a look at the injury report:

Texas vs. Texas A&M injury report
Texas vs. Texas A&M injury report / secsports.com

In the win over Missouri, Kaluma finished with a game-high 14 points and 12 rebounds. This season, he's averaging 13.8 points and a team-high 8.2 rebounds along with 2.1 assists in 29.9 minutes. He scored a career-high 34 points and hit five triples in the 87-82 loss to then-No. 2 Auburn on Jan. 7.

