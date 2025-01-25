Texas Longhorns Injury Report: Arthur Kaluma Status vs. Texas A&M Aggies
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns could be in danger out not having one of their best players for Saturday's meeting with the Texas A&M Aggies.
Texas forward Arthur Kaluma is listed as a game-time decision on the final SEC student-athlete availability report. He's been dealing with a calf injury and nearly missed last week's loss to the Florida Gators but ended up playing in that game along with Wednesday's win over the No. 22 Missouri Tigers.
"He was a game-time decision in terms of even playing him in the game, and wasn't sure we wanted to play him tonight," Texas head coach Rodney Terry said of Kaluma after the loss to Florida. "He really wanted to play and didn't want to not play, so I let it kind of be up to him in terms of playing. I thought he came out and played well, considering what he'd been battling the last couple days in terms of just being out on the floor."
Texas guard Chendall Weaver is still out with a left hip flexor injury and will miss his fifth straight game.
Here's a look at the injury report:
In the win over Missouri, Kaluma finished with a game-high 14 points and 12 rebounds. This season, he's averaging 13.8 points and a team-high 8.2 rebounds along with 2.1 assists in 29.9 minutes. He scored a career-high 34 points and hit five triples in the 87-82 loss to then-No. 2 Auburn on Jan. 7.
