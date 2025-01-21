Texas Longhorns vs. Missouri Tigers: Preview, How to Watch
AUSTIN -- Despite the couple inches of snow in the Forty Acres, the show must go on for Texas Longhorns men's basketball.
After falling to Florida on the road, the Longhorns are back home trying to get a second conference win, now against the Missouri Tigers on Tuesday night. Like the past few opponents in Texas' schedule, Mizzou is ranked in the top-25, sitting at No. 22. Texas' only conference win of the season came against unranked Oklahoma.
Missouri (15-3, 4-1) is on a four-game winning streak heading into tonight's matchup and is coming off an 83-65 win over Arkansas on Saturday.
The Longhorns (12-6, 1-4) are coming out of a pair of road games -- the 77-73 win over Oklahoma and the 84-60 loss to Florida.
Texas and Missouri haven't played each other in 13 years. The last time the two programs met, the Tigers were still members of the Big 12 Conference in the 2011-2012 season. Missouri leads the series 13-12, including a win in the last matchup. This will be the 26th meeting between the two programs, with the first one taking place in December 1946 in Oklahoma City.
The Longhorns' strong schedule will continue on Saturday in a home rematch against No. 13 Texas A&M.
How to watch
The game will be streamed on SEC Network with Lowell Galindo (play-by-play) and Daymeon Fishback (analyst) on the call. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. central time at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
The matchup will also be broadcasted on the Longhorn Radio Network statewide.
