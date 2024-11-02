Longhorns Country

Texas Men's Basketball Lands First Recruit in the Class of 2025 Cycle With John Clark

Head coach Rodney Terry received the nation's No. 35 prospect in the latest recruiting cycle with power forward John Clark, who announced his commitment to the Longhorns on Friday.

Emma Hutchinson

Texas five-star guard Tre Johnson
Texas five-star guard Tre Johnson /

Texas men's basketball and head coach Rodney Terry have secured their first commit in the class of 2025 as a new cycle of recruiting unfolds ahead of the team's regular season.

Senior power forward and No. 35 recruit in the class of 2025 John Clark now headlines the next wave of commits, announcing his decision to attend Texas to On3 reporters on Friday. Clark chose the Longhorns over other schools and basketball powerhouses such as Texas A&M, Kansas, and Houston, with the Cougars going all the way into last season's Sweet 16 of the NCAA March Madness tournament.

Clark will finish out his final year of prep at Link Academy in Missouri, the same place that current Texas freshman and No. 5 recruit in the nation Tre Johnson emerged from prior to joining the Longhorns.

Although the six-foot-nine-inch forward hails from Houston originally, he told On3 that one of the highlights of his recruitment at Texas was the culture and how he sees himself being able to develop through the program.

“I chose Texas because it felt like home. The coaches, the players, the alumni, the campus and the culture is something I would want to be a part of," Clark said. "Also with me being from Texas and having the opportunity to have my family at my games is important to me.”

Clark took an official visit to the Forty Acres on September 13, right after taking one to Houston the week prior, and ended his recruitment trail at Kansas on Oct. 11. He mentioned that the plan that Texas has for him was a major deciding factor in comparison to his other options.

“I believed in the coaching staff because they have a proven track record of getting players to the next level especially in my position. The plan and layout they have for me also stood out to me, more than any other school," Clark said. "I fit their system and style of play in lots of ways. Their development in the weight room and on the court is also great.”

This top-50 pick up is huge for Terry as he continues to rebuild a program into a consistent NCAA tournament contender in his third year at the helm.

