Report: Texas Basketball Beats TCU in Secret Scrimmage
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball has reportedly blown out an old Big 12 rival behind closed doors in preparation for the 2024-25 campaign.
According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Longhorns beat the TCU Horned Frogs 80-52 in a closed scrimmage in San Antonio on Saturday ahead of the second full season under head coach Rodney Terry.
Texas Longhorns on SI confirmed with a team spokesperson on Oct. 1 that the Longhorns would be playing TCU in a closed scrimmage. Texas will then host Colorado on Oct. 27 at the Moody Center in another scrimmage closed off to the public. It does not appear that the Longhorns will hold an open intrasquad scrimmage in front of fans similar to what the team did at Gregory Gym before the start of last season.
Though it's only a scrimmage, it's certainly a positive sign that the Longhorns can win big over a solid opponent from arguably the best conference in the country. Texas fans can only wonder how five-star freshman guard Tre Johnson performed in his first organized action against another team, but with reportedly 80 points on the board, it's likely that he carried his own weight scoring-wise.
During their final year in the Big 12 last season, the Longhorns only played TCU once. Texas went up to Fort Worth on Feb. 3 and overcame an early 10-point hole to beat the Horned Frogs, 77-66. Chendall Weaver and Kadin Shedrick, the only two returners this season that received minutes in that game, scored seven and nine points, respectively.
During SEC Media Days, Terry thanked the Big 12 for all of the memories over the years.
"I'd be remiss, though, not to thank the Big 12 for our 28 years," Terry said. "I was a part of the first year of the Big 12 as an assistant at Baylor University. We had some great years in that league, but we're excited about where we're going and what we're doing as we embark on a new journey in terms of our basketball slate in the SEC."
No. 19 Texas will open up the regular season against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 4.