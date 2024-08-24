4-Star Nick Brooks Breaks Down Longhorns Commitment: 'Texas Had My Heart'
The Texas Longhorns landed a commitment from four-star Grayson (Loganville, GA) offensive tackle Nick Brooks on Friday afternoon, giving them one of their most important pledges of the 2025 cycle.
Brooks not only comes in at a position that is always at a premium in the SEC, but he also should be able to contribute right out of the gate once he steps foot on campus.
Fitting the 'big human' mantra of the Texas recruiting staff as well as any prospect, Brooks stands a monstrous 6-foot-7 and 360 pounds but is also an impressive athlete with elite tools that could have played and eventually started at any program in the country.
So why did he pick Texas?
According to Brooks in a recent interview with On3's Chad Simmons, once he took his official visit, the Longhorns had his heart.
“On the official visit, I knew," Brooks told On3's Chad Simmons. "That is really when I made my decision. How I felt on the official visit pushed Texas to the top. They got the last visit, so after I had that feeling, I sat down with my family and talked it out. In the end, after taking some time to myself and thinking things over, I knew it was Texas. Texas is the school that had my heart.”
Brooks, who picked the Longhorns over USC, Georgia and Iowa, Brooks ranks as a four-star recruit, the No. 208 player in the nation, the No. 17 offensive tackle, and the No. 30 player in the talent-rich state of Georgia.
Part of what set Texas apart from such a competitive pack was the way his family felt during the visit, as well as his relationship with the Texas coaching staff.
“Texas has a lot that I like. It is a great coaching staff, I love the vibe in Austin and they have a great brotherhood, but seeing how my family felt around the school and the coaches played a big part in my decision," Brooks said in the interview. "My mom and my little brother had a great experience on the visit, the coaches made them feel like family and that really stood out to me.
“How the coaches took me in made a big difference too. They started recruiting me in the spring, they recruited me hard, they built some great relationships and they showed so much love that I felt like the president.”
Brooks now becomes the 17th commitment for the Longhorns 2025 class and arguably the most critical pledge of the summer for the program after the loss of five-star Michael Fasusi to the rival Oklahoma Sooners.