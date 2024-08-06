Another Key 4-Star Longhorns Target Set to Announce in August
The month of August is set to be the most critical stretch for the Texas Longhorns on the recruiting trail in the 2025 cycle, with multiple top targets set to make their decisions.
Among that group are five-star receivers Jaime Ffrench (August 30) and Kaliq Lockett (August 7), five-star Athlete Michael Terry, five-star safety Jonah Williams (August 24), five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi (August 21) and four-star defensive tackle DJ Sanders (August 8).
Now, another top target has revealed that he will make his college decision this month, in four-star Grayson (Loganville, GA) offensive lineman Nick Brooks.
“It could be any of the three schools today," Brooks told On3's Chad Simmons. "At different times, I have the different schools on top of my list. It has been fluid because of the relationships and how I like all three a lot, but I want to make a decision soon," Brooks said. “I thought I would be committed already, but I know it is coming this month.”
Brooks, who ranks as the No. 208 player in the country and No. 30 player in Georgia per the On3 Industry Ranking, is also ranked as the No. 17 offensive tackle in the class. That said, he likely projects on the interior at the next level, the 6-foot-7, 360-pound 4-star could be deployed at either spot.
Brooks will choose between Georgia, Texas and USC on either August 23 or August 30.
“I am down to Georgia, Texas, and USC,” Brooks told On3. “I had great official visits to all three schools and all three schools have done a great job recruiting me... I am close to committing to one of them.”
Outside of Fasusi, he is the top remaining offensive line target on the Longhorns' board.