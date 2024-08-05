5-Star WR Kaliq Lockett Breaks Down Longhorns Interest Ahead of Commitment
The Texas Longhorns have a big stretch of recruiting coming up, with multiple five-star targets set to make their decisions before the end of the month.
The first prospect of that group to make their decision will be five-star Sasche (TX) wide receiver Kaliq Lockett, who will pick between Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, and Florida State on Wednesday.
Ahead of his announcement, Lockett sat with On3 recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong, to discuss his contenders, and what exactly he is looking for at the next level.
“Really just an extension of my family,” Lockett said to Wiltfong. “I’m really big on family. It’s going to be hard to leave them. I wanted the school to look after me and take care of me and I want the coaches to basically be my parents but not my parents if you get what I’m saying. My plan is to go three years and done. The school that I chose is the best way to be one of the best receivers in the country and to be a first-round receiver.”
In other words, Lockett wants to stay close to home and his family, and develop into a top-line NFL receiver prospect.
On paper, those are all things areas in which the Longhorns excel.
In terms of NFL talent, the Longhorns had three receivers taken in this spring's NFL Draft Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, and Jordan Whittington, and they look primed to put more in the league next spring as well. As for proximity to his family, Austin is just over a three-hour drive from his home.
Lockett sees that in the Horns as well, and it could give them the advantage heading into his Wednesday decision.
”I like Coach Sark’s offensive mastermind style of offense," Lockett told Wiltfong. "I like Coach Jackson’s perspective as an NFL receiver coach coming from the NFL to college and translating his NFL perspective to college. I like how Texas is a little bit more close (to home) than everybody else. And also my past dealings with Texas.”
As it stands, Lockett ranks as the No. 17 player nationally, and No. 3 wide receiver in the 2025 class, and had 59 receptions for 1,299 yards and 13 touchdowns last season as a junior for Sasche. He also had 29 catches for 492 yards and five touchdowns in his sophomore season, and earned snaps as a freshman on the varsity squad.
Texas currently stands as the favorite to land Lockett, with a score of 83.6 percent per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.