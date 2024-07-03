Arch Manning Discusses His Role in Building the Future of Texas Football
Still awaiting his moment of glory as a Texas Longhorn quarterback, Arch Manning has managed to keep busy during the off-season, getting reps in and helping Steve Sarkisian to recruit the best prospects in the nation.
The 2023 commit has not only strengthened his ties with current starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, but has created new ones among the latest signees that have ultimately chosen Texas due to Manning's trust in the program, including five-star QB Dia Bell.
Bell is one of multiple commits that will be key pieces in building an upgraded, more physical team with depth, speed, and accuracy, a component that Manning discussed in an interview with HTVHouma at his family's Passing Academy event.
"I think [the physicality] is a credit to coach Sark and the guys we're recruiting and how they coach," Manning said. "We practice hard, we got good backs and good lineman, and I think that's a credit to the coaches recruiting good guys."
So far, Sarkisian and his staff have been able to acquire 33 commitments from the 2024 class, including wide receivers Ryan Wingo and Freddie Dubose, and another 13 from the 2025 class, with QB KJ Lacey headlining the pack. Manning spoke in a previous interview about his confidence in the new receivers especially, already brewing team chemistry ahead of the season.
Word of official visits and commitment dates are still in full swing for Texas prospects, with a flow of class of 2026 athletes making their way to Austin, to which Manning said he's been grateful to assist in the process.
"I'm still helping guys come in and help build our team for the future," Manning said. "I do what I can to help them get on campus."
In terms of his own role within the team, Manning said he's been passing with his uncle, Eli, during the summer and has a plan for when he steps onto the field as a Longhorn.
"I think for me, it's just not trying to make too many plays on my own, just letting the offense come to me," Manning said. "Get it in the playmakers' hands and just try to get better each day. I'm just really glad that I'm in such a good situation."
Manning hopes to be able to prove himself on the field this fall, and should get a good shot, perhaps even as early eas the season opener against Colorado State.