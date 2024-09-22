Arch Manning Guides Texas to Win in First-Career Start
AUSTIN -- Arch Manning and No. 1 Texas are two things Longhorn fans likely never imagined they'd hear in the same sentence 10 years ago, but reality set in Saturday night.
In his first-career start, Manning fought off a first-drive interception and led Texas to a 51-3 win over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, finishing 15 of 29 passing for 258 yards, two touchdowns and two picks. He let it loose throughout the game, showing no fear to throw it deep.
Despite the hype surrounding Manning, Texas running back Jaydon Blue was the highlight of the night. He finished with 25 carries for a career-high 124 yards and three touchdowns. He also snagged a three-yard receiving touchdown in the first quarter. He nearly had a long receiving touchdown at the end of the first half after getting wide open on a wheel route down the left sideline, but Manning overthrew him.
As for the rest of the Longhorns offense, Texas receivers Isaiah Bond (two catches, 75 yards) and Ryan Wingo (two catches, 42 yards, one touchdown) led the way in the receiving room. Running backs Jerrick Gibson (nine carries, 32 yards) and Ryan Niblett (three carries, 12 yards) both found the end zone in the second half to help add to the beating.
The Texas defense wasn't able to secure its second shutout of the season, but still put together a dominating defensive effort. The Longhorns surrendered just 54 passing yards, forced a safety, and nearly had an interception return for a touchdown on a pick from star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. However, a block in the back on the return took the touchdown off the board and instead set the Texas offense up in the red zone.
Hill Jr. finished with three total tackles, a sack and the 35-yard interception return, which marked the first pick of his Texas career.
Even with the blowout win, it wasn't all pretty for the Longhorns. Texas committed eight penalties for 55 yards, tied the turnover battle and had a few missed opportunities on throws down the field. The offense also went three-and-out on two straight drives in the third quarter. There's always something to critique, right?
With Georgia and Alabama both on a bye ahead of their highly-anticipated matchup, the Longhorns will likely retain their No. 1 spot in the AP Poll headed into the SEC opener against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.