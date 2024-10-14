Baker Mayfield Fires Back at Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns didn't just blow out the arch rival Oklahoma Sooners 34-3 on Saturday, they took some time to rub it in after the fact.
After the Longhorns closed out the dominant victory, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and edge rusher Barryn Sorrell planted a Texas flag through an old Baker Mayfield Oklahoma jersey. The move was seemingly a reference to when Mayfield planted a flag after his Sooners upset Ohio State on the road in 2017, which many of his opponents have since mocked.
Well, it didn't take Mayfield long to catch wind of that gesture. After his Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints 51-27 on Sunday, Mayfield fired back at his old rivals one more time.
“Just a kid from Austin, Texas that went to Oklahoma," Mayfield told reporters. "Won his last two Red River games and has been rent-free in their heads for almost a decade.”
Mayfield lost his Red River Rivalry debut in 2015, but rebounded with wins in 2016 and 2017. Across his three games against the Longhorns, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner completed 68.6 percent of his passes for 903 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. However, it's important to remember that the Longhorns were at a low point during that time, going 17-20 over a three-year span.
Currently, the Austin native is in the midst of a career renaissance in Tampa Bay. He completed 24 of 36 passes for 325 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in the win over New Orleans, and now leads the NFL with 15 passing touchdowns on the season.