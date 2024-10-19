Bevo and Ben Herbstreit Meet Ahead of Texas Longhorns vs. Georgia
AUSTIN - The last time Texas Longhorns mascot Bevo tried to meet a prized canine, it ended in near disaster.
However, this time, Bevo was on his best behavior.
Just before kick-off between the No. 1 Longhorns and the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs, Kirk Herbstreit's now famous golden retriever Ben made his way over to meet Bevo in the flesh.
And judging by the video, everything went a smoothly as could be expected.
Before the game, Herbstreit did indicate that he intended to introduce the two, but based on what happened with Uga and Bevo in the 2019 Sugar Bowl, he was obviously cautious.
“Depending on Bevo’s mentality that particular day, he was clearly motivated with Uga,” Herbstreit said. “I don’t know if Ben has that lateral quickness to get out of there, but I want to say hi during pregame. I’ll do Benny a favor, and keep him a safe distance from Bevo.”
Fortunately, everything went the way they wanted to, and two of the most famous animals in the sports world now appear to be buddies.