Texas Longhorns vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Final Injury Report
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs have released their final gameday student-athlete availability report ahead of Saturday's top-five battle in Austin.
Texas receiver Isaiah Bond has been taken off the report completely after being upgraded to probable on Thursday. He had been dealing with an ankle injury suffered in the win over the Oklahoma Sooners. On "College GameDay," ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Bond "looked great" in practice this week.
"Isaiah Bond, an interest here, is expected to come back and play," Thamel said. "He had been dealing with an ankle injury, had been limited in practice earlier in the week. He's looked great in Texas' final practice and should be ready to go."
For Georgia, offensive guard Tate Ratledge is listed as a game-time decision. Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported Friday that Ratledge will likely only be used in "emergency situations" but it remains to be seen if that's the case or not. He's listed as the starter at left guard on the official depth chart in the Texas press box ahead of kickoff.
Here's the full report for both teams:
During "College GameDay," it was reported that Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams, he's expected to be limited as he deals with an injury of his own despite not being listed on the report. Though Williams has yet to record a sack this season, the 6-5, 265-pound defensive lineman will present a threat to the Texas o-line on the snaps he does play. He tallied nine total sacks in the 2022 and '23 seasons combined.
The Texas secondary will be without safety Derek Williams Jr., who suffered a season-ending injury against Oklahoma.
"It's very tough," said defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell. "Obviously, whenever you lose a guy, especially one of your brothers, but especially a guy like D-Will that's just been coming in and performing, week in and week out. He was battling some injuries, comes in and makes a big play in the game and helps us win this game. Definitely huge loss with Derek. But we have other guys that are going to step in, but I'm pretty sure down the line, he's going to be a good player regardless of what happens."
No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Georgia will kick off from Austin at 6:30 p.m. CT.