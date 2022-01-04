Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Top Transfer QB Dillon Gabriel Flips From UCLA to Oklahoma

Author:

The college football transfer portal is an ever-evolving ecosystem, and Monday saw a couple sizable dominoes fall with significant repercussions.

First, Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced he was entering the transfer portal after completing a sensational freshman season. Williams threw for 1,916 passing yards and 27 total touchdowns in 11 games, and in his statement released on Twitter said that a return to Oklahoma was “definitely” an option. A reunion seemed even more on the table when the Sooners put out a statement shortly afterward saying that the team would, “continue to be engaged with him and his family” about his future.

The odds of Williams staying put in Norman diminished later Monday evening, when the Sooners received a pledge from another transfer quarterback: Dillon Gabriel.

SI Recommends

Gabriel, who threw 70 touchdowns over the past three seasons for UCF, had originally announced his decision to transfer to UCLA in mid-December. With Williams on the way out at Oklahoma, Gabriel has now altered his path and will be heading to the Big 12.

Gabriel was one of college football’s most productive quarterbacks in his time at UCF. He threw for 32 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 2020. He threw 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2019, as UCF went 10–3. Gabriel was limited to just three games in 2021 after suffering a broken clavicle.

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the Oklahoma Sooners, head over to All Sooners.

YOU MAY LIKE

antonio brown
NFL

Report: Bucs Have Not Yet Released WR Antonio Brown

The wide receiver left the field during Sunday’s win against the Jets, with head coach Bruce Arians saying afterward that Brown would no longer be on the team.

geno auriemma
College Basketball

Geno Auriemma Blasts Muffet McGraw for Comments on UConn, ESPN

The Huskies head coach fired back at the former Notre Dame coach, who criticized ESPN for having what she characterized as a “complete bias” for the Huskies.

maqb-week-17-trevor-lawrence-zac-taylor-antonio-brown
NFL

MAQB: Evaluating Trevor Lawrence's Rookie Season

The Jaguars' No. 1 pick has worse stats than anyone else in his draft class. Here's what scouts are saying now. Plus more from Week 17.

ken rosenthal
MLB

Ken Rosenthal Out at MLB Network Over Manfred Criticism

Rosenthal won't have his contract renewed after he wrote critical pieces about MLB's commissioner in the summer of 2020.

Nate Hobbs with the Raiders.
NFL

Raiders Rookie CB Nate Hobbs Arrested for DUI

Police said they received a call at about 4 a.m. about a driver asleep inside a vehicle parked on an exit ramp of a parking garage.

Jalen Hurts exits when a railing collapses and fans fall on the field.
NFL

Fans Deny WFT Offered Aid After Railing Collapsed

After the incident, Washington issued a statement saying it provided “onsite medical evaluation.”

mike-glennon-giants
NFL

Giants QB Room Goes From Bad to Worse With Glennon Injury

The end of the 2022 season can't come soon enough for Joe Judge and Co.

caleb williams
College Football

Trevor Knight Advises Caleb Williams in Entering Portal

The former quarterback, who began his career at Oklahoma before transferring to Texas A&M, offered a word of caution for Williams.