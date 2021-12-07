Ohio State coach Ryan Day announced that the team has hired Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles on Tuesday. Knowles was a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the nation's top assistant coach.

"I have offered a position on the Ohio State football staff to Oklahoma State University defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and he has accepted it," Day said in a release. "Starting Jan. 2, Knowles will be the Buckeyes' new defensive coordinator. What is most important at this time is that we put our players in the best position possible to finish this season with a win in the Rose Bowl."

Day went on to say that the team will play the Rose Bowl with the current staff that consists of 10 assistant coaches— including current defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs. His status was not directly addressed in the statement.

The Buckeyes' defense struggled under Coombs since he was hired in 2020. Ohio State allowed 303.6 yards per game last season and this year, their struggles continued. In the first three games of the season, Ohio State allowed 408, 505 and 501 yards, respectively. After the third game, a win against Tulsa, Coombs was relieved of play-calling duties.

Knowles joins Ohio State after a standout year with Oklahoma State. The Cowboys allowed just 16.8 points per game in the Big 12 this season. The team was also No. 3 in yards allowed per game (273.6) among all Power 5 programs.

Ohio State is scheduled to play Utah on Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl.

