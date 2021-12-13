Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
NCAAF
Former Five-Star Recruit, Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Transferring to Texas

Former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers is transferring to Texas, he announced on Sunday night.

Ewers, a five-star recruit coming out of Southlake, Texas, spent one season with the Buckeyes and has four years of eligibility remaining. 

He originally announced his decision to play for Texas coming out of high school, but just before the Longhorns fired coach Tom Herman last January, Ewers backed off his commitment and eventually elected to enroll at Ohio State.

He joined the Buckeyes in August, and promptly signed multiple NIL agreements. 

Ewers, who was initially the top-ranked signal caller in the class of 2022, did not throw a pass with Ohio State this season. 

He is expected to compete for the starting job at Texas next season. The Longhorns finished coach Steve Sarkisian's debut season 5–7, seventh in the Big 12. They lost six of their final seven contests.

Quarterback Casey Thompson was the Longhorns' starter this past season. A junior, he threw for 2,113 yards and 24 touchdowns, with eight interceptions. 

