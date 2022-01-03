Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams to Enter Transfer Portal

Author:

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday he will enter the transfer portal.

Williams added staying at Oklahoma is “definitely” an option despite Monday's decision. His father, Carl Williams, noted Monday that Caleb has not picked a destination, per Yahoo's Pete Thamel

“This season has been incredible. Words can't describe the amount of love I have for my teammates, coaches and the Sooner Nation. The support everyone has shown me couldn't be more appreciated, you guys are the best,” Williams tweeted. “I think we all come to college to find our own path and prepare for the future. I came to Oklahoma with a game plan, but with all of the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward.

“According to NCAA rules, as a student-athlete, the only way I can speak with other schools and see who may offer the best preparation and development for my future career is by entering the portal.”

Williams appeared in 11 games for Oklahoma in 2021, tallying 1,916 passing yards and 27 total touchdowns. He replaced Spencer Rattler against Texas in October, adding a pair of touchdown passes as the Sooners pulled off a 55-48 comeback victory. Williams completed 21-of-27 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns in an Alamo Bowl victory over Oregon on Dec. 29.

Oklahoma finished 11–2 in 2021. Rattler entered the transfer portal in November before committing to South Carolina on Dec. 13. 

