Ja'Tavion Sanders 'Can't Wait to Share' Panthers Journey With 'Brother' Jonathon Brooks

Ja'Tavion Sanders is ecstatic about reuniting with his Texas teammate Jonathon Brooks

Dec 2, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) celebrates after
Dec 2, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) celebrates after / Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
AUSTIN - It would seem that, along with the rest of the NFL, the Carolina Panthers are paying attention to what is happening in Austin.

In the last two days of the NFL Draft, the Panthers have selected a pair of Texas Longhorns, beginning with running back Jonathon Brooks in Round 2 on Friday. Then, with the first pick of the fourth round on Saturday, they dipped back into the 40 Acres talent pool, selecting talented Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders.

Now, the two are reunited in Charlotte and will be key members of a rebuilding Panthers team, that is becoming more and more stacked with young talent as the draft goes by.

And for Sanders, the idea of getting to have Brooks - who he came into Texas with as part of the 2021 recruiting class - with him on his journey to the next level, is extremely special.

"I FaceTimed with him. It’s a great feeling," Sanders said after being selected. "We came into college together, so we’ve experienced college and been through the ups and downs, highs and lows. It’s just a great experience."

What makes it even more special for Sanders and Brooks, is that neither of them were expecting to be playing together at the next level.

Outside of the odds of two players from the same school getting drafted to the same one of 32 different teams in a single draft being extremely low, Sanders ended up being selected a bit lower than most experts predicted.

Meanwhile Brooks, despite being in the midst of recovering from the ACL injury he suffered vs. TCU late last season, was still the No. 1 running back taken in the draft.

And living out his own dream alongside being a part of Brooks' comeback story is something that truly excites Sanders.

"I wasn’t expecting this at all, but when I called him he had a big smile on his face, and I had one too," Sanders said. "I know what type of player he is, I know what type of player I am, and I know what we’re both going to bring to the table. He’s coming back from an injury, so I know what type of mode he’s going to be in and what he’s going to do for the organization. I just can’t wait to share this next chapter in life with my brother."

Now, officially a Panther, Sanders is set to join an extremely young offense, led by second-year QB Bryce Young, Third-year tackle Ikem Ekwonu, and fellow rookies with Brooks, and receiver Xavier Leggette.

Can Sanders make an instant impact and help the Panthers turn the corner from a rebuilding project to an NFC South threat? Only time will tell.

What we do know, is that he is prepared - thanks in large part to what he learned during his time under Steve Sarkisian at Texas.

"I feel like I’m extremely prepared," Sanders said. "Given the offense I was in, Coach Sark has an NFL-style offense with him being in Atlanta, and especially at the tight end position, in his offense I do everything, so I feel like I’ve got experience in that area."

