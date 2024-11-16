College GameDay Makes Predictions for Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
ESPN's College GameDay was in Athens Saturday morning to preview the Georgia vs. Tennessee but the rest of the SEC remained a hot topic of conversation.
The GameDay crew made their picks for Saturday's meeting between the Texas Longhorns and Arkansas Razorbacks, and for the most part, Steve Sarkisian's team was the favorite.
Here's what the guys had to say:
Desmond Howard
(Won't win by) two touchdowns, but I do think the Longhorns will win this game. They'll pull away late. Arkansas is going to come out ready to have a street fight with them late in the game. Texas will pull away. I'm going Longhorns."
Nick Saban
"Texas all the way. Sark will have these guys better ready after that tough game they had in Arkansas a couple years ago."
Pat McAfee
"Coach, did you know that there's gonna be a 1,000-pound hog on the field for this Arkansas team today in this big rivalry? Give me Arkansas with a big win over Texas today."
Lee Corso
"Texas is by national champion pick. I'm not going away from that. That's the story, I'm sticking to it. Texas."
Kirk Herbstreit
"A 1,000 pound hog, is that normal?" Herbstreit asked McAee.
"To be clear, I don't know if it's 1,000 pounds. okay. I looked at it I said 'Damn that looks like it's like 1,000 pounds."
"They could use that hog in his secondary because the Arkansas secondary basically had tryouts this week because they've given up so many big plays. Here comes Queen Ewers. normally I would say be careful, early kick hurts Arkansas. I think Texas wins big throwing the ball through the air
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns In For Major Challenge With Arkansas QB Taylen Green
MORE: Steve Sarkisian Gives Praise to Young Texas Longhorns Players
MORE: 4-Star CB Graceson Littleton Commits to Texas Longhorns
MORE: Steve Sarkisian Has Blunt Message For Texas Longhorns Schedule Detractors
MORE: Texas Longhorns List Two Players as Doubtful vs. Arkansas Razorbacks