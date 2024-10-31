Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders Enters Texas Longhorns QB Debate
Even when there's not much of a question as to who's starting, the Texas Longhorns' quarterback situation continues to sweep across college football.
Quinn Ewers is still the clear starter, but ever since the arrival of Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli, a very vocal set of football fans have been clamoring for a change under center. They got their wish when Manning entered the Longhorns' game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Oct. 19 late in the first half, albeit briefly as Ewers returned for the second half. Ewers then started last week's game against the Vanderbilt Commodores, completing 27 of 37 passes for 288 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions (both tipped).
The debate has grown so widespread that even stars on other teams are talking about it, and not just the Longhorns' opponents. On a recent episode of his "2Legendary" podcast, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders explained how he never thought Ewers would lose his starting job, but felt like Manning didn't have the ideal situation either.
"I mean, Arch is still young. He has a lot of time to grow and succeed, I would say," Sanders said. "I think for Quinn, the only difference was that they were trying to change it up a little bit to spark something, but I feel like it was going to go back to Quinn anyway.
"But I think it's tough putting Arch in this situation. Especially when momentum isn't on your side. It's really hard to ask a freshman player to do that."
Sanders, son of Colorado head coach and NFL legend Deion Sanders, makes some good points in his analysis. By taking out Ewers, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian gave his team a hell of a wake-up call in showing that not even the starting quarterback is safe. The Longhorns did play better in the second half against the Bulldogs, but it was too little, too late.
Manning's day will come very soon, as Ewers is almost certainly headed to the NFL next season. For now, though, some time to learn and develop seems to be in his best interest.
