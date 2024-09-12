Could Texas WR Silas Bolden Be Due for More Touches?
Silas Bolden was seen as a high-ceiling transfer this offseason but the Oregon State transfer receiver was listed as a second-string in Texas' official depth chart heading into the regular season and has had a limited role on offense two games in.
Bolden led the receiving room for the Beavers with receptions (54) and yards (746) last season. But so far in 2024, the wide receiver has only reeled in one catch for five yards and a touchdown.
"It's a deep room," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday when asked about Bolden's usage. "Sometimes the ball finds you and sometimes it doesn't."
Sarkisian and Texas have utilized him so far this season mostly through special teams, with Bolden's biggest strength being his speed and elusiveness. While Bolden didn't have a return in week 2 due to a lack of chances, Bolden did return 4 punts for 34 yards total in week 1.
The optimism for Bolden to get more involved in the offense is still there though.
"You just never know when the ball finds you for four or five or six times, and it turns into a really big game," Sarkisian said. "What's most important for him is to continue to have a great attitude, continue to work hard, continue to really understand the nuances of the offense, and then when that ball starts finding him, that he's in position to go make those plays."
Despite the lack of involvement from Bolden, the Texas offense is performing just fine with the other receivers in the room. Fellow transfers Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden have combined for four touchdowns and just over 200 yards through two weeks.
This week presents a great opportunity for Bolden to get more comfortable with Sarkisian's offense. The Longhorns are currently 33.5 point favorites against the UTSA Roadrunners for Saturday's game. If Texas can handle business, it will allow Bolden to receive more reps as a receiver.
The game will start at 6 p.m. in Austin on ESPN.