DeAndre Moore Jr. Reflects on Turning Practice Into Production
Despite being a top-20 player at his position in 247's 2023 CFB recruiting rankings, now sophomore wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. barely played in his freshman year, recording zero catches while playing mostly special teams.
Despite this, Moore was seen as one of the hardest workers in the offseason, catapulting himself from the bottom of the WR depth chart to a starting role. Still, the receiver struggled to find a spot in the first two weeks, recording zero catches against Colorado State and Michigan even with him starting as the primary slot receiver.
But Saturday's game against the UTSA Roadrunners saw a blossoming performance from the young receiver, capped off with a touchdown on redshirt freshman quarterback Arch Manning's first play in the game after starter Quinn Ewers' injury.
"To see the work that we all put in, come to life on Saturdays in front of the big DKR crowd under the lights, it was a really exhilarating moment," Moore said.
Even with his struggles to find the ball in his hands the first two weeks, Moore relayed his emphasis on practicing how you play at all times.
"We see it every day in practice," Moore said about the touchdown catch. "It was really nothing new for us, because we've already been prepped for the game, you know it really comes easy for us."
Moore finished the afternoon with three catches and a touchdown, both tied for third most on the team. While the sophomore still isn't the number on target like transfer Isaiah Bond, Moore brings an element that many others lack: the ability to run-block nickel cornerbacks like a pro.
Moore worked under future NFL Draft pick Jordan Whittington this last year, learning the traits that made the veteran one of the most beloved players on the team throughout his Texas career. One of the hardest-to-teach abilities for a wide receiver is the skill of run-blocking, something many star recruits deem less necessary as they try to turn into the best pass-catchers in the nation. Moore, however, has shown already his ability to help in the running game, even despite head coach Steve Sarkisian's problems with his teams blocking on the boundary.
"Something we challenged the receivers on this morning in my meeting was, I think we need to block better on the perimeter," Sarkisian said. "We need to get we need to get hands and hats on safeties, and we got to give our runners an opportunity to create really big runs."
If Moore were to stay as the top blocker of the group, playing time would be assured with Sarkisian's love for the ground game. With efficient running comes the ability to throw the ball at will and take the top off of the defense, leading to more plays near the goal line, enabling Moore to be a threat.
"The biggest thing is to want to," Moore said about blocking. "Do you want to go put your face on that man's face? You know what I'm saying? And for me, I love football, so every little aspect of it I'm going to go do to the best of my ability. And if it's blocking and having to shield that man off, I'm going to go do that. "