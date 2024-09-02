DeAndre Moore Jr. Had a 'Great Teacher' in Texas Ex Jordan Whittington
The Texas Longhorns will face one of their toughest opponents of the Steve Sarkisian era on Saturday, taking on the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor.
While Sarkisian mentioned that team preparation for this weekend has been underway since the offseason, many individual players have taken time to get themselves situated for the highly-anticipated matchup, including sophomore wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.
During the team's media availability on Monday, Moore gave special praise to a former mentor of his for being able to prepare him well for the challenge ahead.
"So personally me, I had a great teacher, Jordan Whittington," Moore said. "He kind of showed me the ropes, making sure you take care of your body every day, honing in on the game plan and just taking care of the little things."
Whittington and Moore spent only one season together, as Moore was a freshman when Whittington served as a fifth-year wide receiver last season before being picked up in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. He garnered an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection and appeared in all 14 games with 42 receptions for 505 yards and one touchdown, but was more well-known for his positive mindset and leadership on and off the field.
In similar fashion to how Whittington didn't see much action his first three years with the program, Moore played in 10 games with no starts in 2023. He made his first career start against Colorado State this past Saturday but didn't see the ball in his hands.
When asked how difficult it was to stay patient for his chance to be at the front of the line for the receiving position, Moore reiterated how Whittington taught him to create his own path.
"Honestly, it was really tough. I had to really hone in and lean on my faith," Moore said. "And you know, like I keep saying, Jordan Whittington, he kind of showed me the ropes. And like, all right, young kid, you're not getting on the field how you want to be a receiver, how are you going to find yourself, you know? So I took the time to really sit down and listen, and I got my way in on special teams."
While some of his own teammates have compared his style of play to that of Whittington's, Moore said the Texas Ex stood as an inspiration for his own brand rather than someone he wants to replicate entirely.
"Like I said, he was a really great teacher for me. At the end of the day, I am DeAndre Moore, and I have my own skill set," Moore said. "But he kind of showed me the ropes. Okay, young kids, you do this this way, you do that this way. So it was kind of great."
Moore will look to get plenty of opportunities to shine this season as he stands as a crucial player in this year's new wave of wide receivers and hopes to make a name for himself with the guidance given by Whittington.