Longhorns Country

Former Longhorns Coach Tom Herman Goes Viral For Post-Game Confrontation vs. USF

Former Texas Longhorns coach Tom Herman went viral after losing his cool and confronting a rival coach after their game on Saturday.

Matt Galatzan

Aug 30, 2024; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Tom Herman waves his arms contesting a call in the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2024; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Tom Herman waves his arms contesting a call in the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images / Dale Young-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Texas Longhorns coach Tom Herman was never one to shy away from confrontation or controversy.

And even after leaving Austin, that has continued with the Florida Atlantic Owls.

This past Saturday against the rival USF Bulls, Herman went viral for confronting opposing head coach Alex Golesh during their post-game handshake.

Golesh had elected to go for a two-point conversion with his team already up by four scores in the fourth quarter - something that Herman obviously took exception to.

You can check out the confrontation here:

Of course, Golesh's decision wasn't just random. Instead, it appeared to be a bit of payback for a stunt that Herman pulled the year prior vs. the Bulls, when his team attempted an onside kick in the fourth quarter when up by 42 points.

And Golesh didn't forget.

“I said a year ago we would be back to get it, and we came back to get it," Golesh said after the game. "Whatever was said, I’m good. I think it was said that we recruit against each other, I think it was said we don't like each other. I have a lot of respect for that staff, I think they do a really good job... I got a lot of respect for a lot of those guys. But I said we were coming back to get it. Last year at the end of the game we got embarrassed at home. We came and got it and we'll continue to do so."

Herman was also asked about the confrontation after the game, but did share details about what was side.

"I wish their was a conversation, but no," Herman said.

So far through his first two seasons at FAU, Herman holds a 6-14 record. The Owls are just 2-6 this season with wins over Florida International and Wagner.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: SEC Rooting Guide For Texas Longhorns During Bye Week

MORE: Carolina Panthers Debut Could Be on Horizon For Texas Ex Jonathon Brooks

MORE: Steve Sarkisian 'Really Proud' of Texas Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm

MORE: 'Very Mature:' Texas WR DeAndre Moore Jr. Continues to Fill Jordan Whittington Role

MORE: Texas Longhorns Rise in AP Top 25 Poll

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns In SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks with the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com for 247Sports. He then moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki, ex Longhorns Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, FOX News and former ESPN host Will Cain, as well as countless other recruits and former players for each of the teams he has covered. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/News