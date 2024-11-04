Former Longhorns Coach Tom Herman Goes Viral For Post-Game Confrontation vs. USF
Former Texas Longhorns coach Tom Herman was never one to shy away from confrontation or controversy.
And even after leaving Austin, that has continued with the Florida Atlantic Owls.
This past Saturday against the rival USF Bulls, Herman went viral for confronting opposing head coach Alex Golesh during their post-game handshake.
Golesh had elected to go for a two-point conversion with his team already up by four scores in the fourth quarter - something that Herman obviously took exception to.
You can check out the confrontation here:
Of course, Golesh's decision wasn't just random. Instead, it appeared to be a bit of payback for a stunt that Herman pulled the year prior vs. the Bulls, when his team attempted an onside kick in the fourth quarter when up by 42 points.
And Golesh didn't forget.
“I said a year ago we would be back to get it, and we came back to get it," Golesh said after the game. "Whatever was said, I’m good. I think it was said that we recruit against each other, I think it was said we don't like each other. I have a lot of respect for that staff, I think they do a really good job... I got a lot of respect for a lot of those guys. But I said we were coming back to get it. Last year at the end of the game we got embarrassed at home. We came and got it and we'll continue to do so."
Herman was also asked about the confrontation after the game, but did share details about what was side.
"I wish their was a conversation, but no," Herman said.
So far through his first two seasons at FAU, Herman holds a 6-14 record. The Owls are just 2-6 this season with wins over Florida International and Wagner.
