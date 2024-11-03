Texas Longhorns Rise in AP Top 25 Poll
The Texas Longhorns sat and watched during their bye week as chaos ensued for a handful of ranked teams on Saturday.
Once the dust settled and the Week 11 AP Poll was released, the Longhorns had moved up.
Texas slid up one spot from No. 6 to No. 5 in the AP Top 25. After Penn State's loss to Ohio State, the Miami Hurricanes and Buckeyes also moved up one.
The Oregon Ducks were the unanimous No. 1 team with all 62 first-place votes.
Here's the top 10:
No. 1 - Oregon Ducks
No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 3 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 4 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 5 - Texas Longhorns
No. 6 - Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 7 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 8 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 9 - BYU Cougars
No. 10 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
The AP Poll won't hold value for too much longer with the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season coming out on Tuesday. These rankings will be updated weekly for the remainder of the season, which will make the AP Poll seemingly meaningless.
When the Longhorns were No. 1 earlier this season, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made it clear that the AP ranking didn't mean too much.
“I think now more than ever — and I don't want to take anything away from the polls — because of the 12-team playoff, it really doesn't matter,” Sarkisian said. “We say it all the time as a team, it's not really what other people think of us. It's about what we do, and we've got to perform, and we've got to prepare to perform. Because the way this is set up, back in the day, the polls were huge, because the polls dictated who got to play for a national championship, and ultimately, who won the national championship. Nowadays, you got to go earn it.”
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: SEC Rooting Guide For Texas Longhorns During Bye Week
MORE: Carolina Panthers Debut Could Be on Horizon For Texas Ex Jonathon Brooks
MORE: Steve Sarkisian 'Really Proud' of Texas Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm
MORE: 'Very Mature:' Texas WR DeAndre Moore Jr. Continues to Fill Jordan Whittington Role