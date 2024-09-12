Longhorns Country

'Good For The State': Steve Sarkisian Wants to Continue Matchups vs. Texas Schools

Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian believes in-state matchups vs. Texas schools are important for both his programs, and the ones they face yearly.

Matt Galatzan

Sep 17, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson (2) carries the ball in for the touchdown as UTSA Roadrunners safety Clifford Chattman (4) defends during the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Gutierrez-Imagn Images
Sep 17, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson (2) carries the ball in for the touchdown as UTSA Roadrunners safety Clifford Chattman (4) defends during the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Gutierrez-Imagn Images / John Gutierrez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns have made a habit of scheduling matchups vs. other schools around the state in non-conference matchups for some time now.

That is particularly in the Steve Sarkisian era, where the Horns have played another in-state opponent in each of his four seasons in Austin. In 2021, it was Rice, followed by UTSA in 2022, and Rice again in 2023. Now in 2024, the Roadrunners are making their way back up to Austin from San Antonio this Saturday.

And he believes those matchups are critically important for both his program, and the others from around the state.

Texas Stat
Dec 26, 2023; Dallas, TX, USA; Texas State Bobcats cornerback Kaleb Ford-Dement (2), linebacker Dontavius Burrows (29), linebacker Brian Holloway (0) and safety Shawn Holton (23) celebrate an interception against the Rice Owls in the fourth quarter at Gerald J Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

"First of all it’s good for the state," Sarkisian said. "I think it's great we do play teams in our own state. I think it's great for their brand, good for our brand, and creates a really good environment at DKR."

However, just because the Horns are scheduling these opponents, doesn't mean those games are always going to be a walk in the park.

In fact, the 2022 matchup vs. UTSA is proof of that fact alone, with the Roadrunners leading the Horns 17-7 at one point, before the Horns tied things up at the half, and eventually went on to win.

Will that always be the case? No. But the 2022 matchup did prove that Texas should never take those opponents lightly, and approach those matchups with the same intensity as every other.

"They’re all dangerous," Sarkisian said. "Coach Traylor has done a good job, they’re dangerous. We see what Texas State is doing now, what Sam Houston has done, UTEP is doing now with a new coach and will start to build. I tell our team, if you start to prepare based on the helmet or uniform the other team wears, that’s how you get beat. We have to prepare to our standard."

Going forward, the Horns have plenty of interesting matchups against in-state opponents on the docket, with UTEP and Sam Houston in 2025, Texas State and UTSA in 2026, and alternating matchups between UTEP in 2027, 2029, and 2031, and UTSA in 2028 and 2030.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News