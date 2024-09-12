'Good For The State': Steve Sarkisian Wants to Continue Matchups vs. Texas Schools
The Texas Longhorns have made a habit of scheduling matchups vs. other schools around the state in non-conference matchups for some time now.
That is particularly in the Steve Sarkisian era, where the Horns have played another in-state opponent in each of his four seasons in Austin. In 2021, it was Rice, followed by UTSA in 2022, and Rice again in 2023. Now in 2024, the Roadrunners are making their way back up to Austin from San Antonio this Saturday.
And he believes those matchups are critically important for both his program, and the others from around the state.
"First of all it’s good for the state," Sarkisian said. "I think it's great we do play teams in our own state. I think it's great for their brand, good for our brand, and creates a really good environment at DKR."
However, just because the Horns are scheduling these opponents, doesn't mean those games are always going to be a walk in the park.
In fact, the 2022 matchup vs. UTSA is proof of that fact alone, with the Roadrunners leading the Horns 17-7 at one point, before the Horns tied things up at the half, and eventually went on to win.
Will that always be the case? No. But the 2022 matchup did prove that Texas should never take those opponents lightly, and approach those matchups with the same intensity as every other.
"They’re all dangerous," Sarkisian said. "Coach Traylor has done a good job, they’re dangerous. We see what Texas State is doing now, what Sam Houston has done, UTEP is doing now with a new coach and will start to build. I tell our team, if you start to prepare based on the helmet or uniform the other team wears, that’s how you get beat. We have to prepare to our standard."
Going forward, the Horns have plenty of interesting matchups against in-state opponents on the docket, with UTEP and Sam Houston in 2025, Texas State and UTSA in 2026, and alternating matchups between UTEP in 2027, 2029, and 2031, and UTSA in 2028 and 2030.