Texas Longhorns 'Capitalized On Special Teams' vs. Florida Gators

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is proud of how the team excelled in all three phases.

Isa Almeida

Sep 28, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns place kicker Bert Auburn (45) looks up before kicking in the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- In a perfect game, freshman punter Michael Kern would not have to log many statistics. In Texas' matchup against Florida, Kern, who was out for injury for a few games including the Georgia loss, had to come onto the field three times.

Compared to Florida punter Jeremy Crashaw, who was needed five times, Kern had it somewhat good, especially as the Longhorns dominated the game. There wasn't as much pressure on his back.

Kern averaged 38.3 yards per punt for a total of 115 yards.

"We capitalized on special teams," head coach Steve Sarkisian said. "A big punt by Michael Kern got us out of our own end when we were backed up.

On another side, if kicker Bert Auburn gets to take a lot of PATs in the game, it is usually a good sign for the Longhorns. Auburn had the chance to open the scoreboard five minutes into the game when Texas went for a field goal but ultimately missed.

That would be his only wide kick of the game, though.

Out of Texas' seven touchdowns, Auburn successfully scored the extra point in each.

"I think we can win games in a variety of ways," Sarkisian said. "When we're not in our best offensive (game), our defense can hold down the floor, or maybe when we need to go score more points, because a team is scoring on you, or you got to make a play on special teams. But the beauty of that means that we're really good in all three phases, and when all three phases are clicking, we can play off one another."

Special teams might not get the same recognition as the quarterback or wide receivers but have proven to be a crucial part of a well-functioning team.

