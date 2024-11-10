Texas RB Jerrick Gibson Shines vs. Hometown Florida Gators: 'Not Surprising'
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns running back and Gainsville, FL. native Jerrick Gibson had the best game of his young college career in Saturday's 49-17 win over his hometown Florida Gators.
Gibson finished with 16 carries for a game-high 100 yards and a touchdown in what marked a bit of a resurgence for the true freshman after he had seen his playing time take a hit following the end of non-conference play. He lost a fumble in the second half, but shook it off and eventually had a season-best 25-yard run on the game's final drive.
Gibson started out his high school career at Gainsville High School before eventually transferring to prestigious IMG Academy. He took an unofficial visit to Florida and attended the program's junior day but ultimately chose the Longhorns.
Despite a decrease in snaps recently, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has continued to emphasize that the staff has trust in Gibson, and it showed on Saturday.
"It was a real conscious effort coming into the game to say, 'Hey, let's see Jerrick back in the fold of what it looked like earlier in the year when he kind of had to play, because I think he provides a little different change of pace for us. It's a little bit more of a downhill physical running style."
Texas Longhorns on SI asked running back Jaydon Blue about his reaction to seeing Gibson get that first-career 100-yard game.
"I'm excited, bro," Blue said. "It's not surprising, because he works super hard in practice. He follows me and (Quintrevion Wisner's) lead, and he's always prepared for the moment if he had to get thrown in at some point. So, for Jerrick to have this game, it's not surprising, but I'm very excited to see the strides that he's been making."
Gibson will look to build off of this career-best performance when the Longhorns travel to Fayettville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.
