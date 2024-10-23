Johnny Manziel Questions Steve Sarkisian's Decision to Bench Quinn Ewers vs. Georgia
It was a surprising move to many when Steve Sarkisian benched Quinn Ewers for Arch Manning when Texas was down 20 in the second quarter to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Ewers up that point completed six of his twelve passes for only 17 yards. Ewers also had a fumble and an interception while also going 0-for-6 on third down.
"I just felt like giving (Ewers) a chance to step back and regroup," Sarkisian said postgame. "So we just told Quinn, 'Hey, we're going to go with Arch here, give you a chance to get into the locker room. Let's regroup and then come back out in the second half."'
And Ewers did regroup a tiny bit, enough to help score 15 points in the second half.
But when Sarkisian spends the whole season destroying any rumor that Manning can compete for the starting QB position, you are bound to get some raised eyebrows.
One of those questioning the decision is Johnny Manziel. "Johnny Football" himself had a widely successful collegiate career at Texas A&M including winning the Heisman in 2012 before shortcomings and legal troubles ultimately ruined his NFL career.
"Coach Sark has come out and said that (Ewers) is his guy, he's our starter, so at no point throughout would I ever think I would see him have to go to the bench," Manziel said in an interview with the Action Network. "I thought that was a really weird decision. I don't think it's a situation where you have to go to the sideline and look at something or anything like that."
And Manziel thinks it will open up a lot more speculation about Manning taking the starting role:
"When you're in the position (Texas) were this week, they were just scraping and clawing for anything," Manziel said. "It definitely is going to have some fans chattering to see Arch on the field."
Manziel also mentioned Ewers' future and how Sarkisian could have possibly jeopardized it - which seems like a significant stretch.
"Quinn Ewers is a guy you're expecting to be, maybe one of the first quarterbacks off the board in the NFL Draft, and you send him to the bench," Manziel said. "It doesn't make a lot of sense to me. It seems like they have a good relationship."
So, can Ewers bounce back?
The Longhorns have to play the No. 25 Vanderbilt Commodores - who have already taken down a previously ranked No. 1 Alabama - this Saturday. Kick-off is set for 3:15 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.
