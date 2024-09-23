Longhorns in the NFL: Former Texas Players Shine in Week 3
13 NFL games took place on Sunday and many former Longhorns placed themselves on the box score at the end of the day.
Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons was one of them. One of the most notable Longhorns alumni in the NFL had an impact but was limited overall by the stifling Kansas City defense. Robinson did find the endzone once, but only had 31 yards on 16 attempts on the ground and was unable to convert a fourth and short in crunch time to keep the Falcons in the game. Bijan also added 21 yards through the air off two catches in the 22-17 loss to the Chiefs.
On the other sideline, Xavier Worthy helped Kansas City with two catches and 17 yards as well as 13 yards off of three rushing attempts.
Fellow rookie wide receiver Jordan Whittington was able to get extended playing time with the Los Angeles Rams with both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua both hurt. Whittington caught three passes for 28 yards in the Rams 27-24 victory over San Francisco.
Lil'Jordan Humphrey helped the Denver Broncos in their 26-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 37 yards and six catches.
Roschon Johnson was the best running back for the Chicago Bears against the Indianapolis Colts rushing for 30 yards on just eight attempts.
Lastly on offense, Los Angeles's kicker Cameron Dicker knocked down a 28-yard field goal in a 20-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Starting with the defense, defensive back Brandon Jones for the Denver Broncos had the biggest impact on Sunday from Texas after picking off former Oklahoma Sooner quarterback Baker Mayfield in the first quarter and almost returned it for six.
Defensive end Jordan Hicks had another good week for the Cleveland Browns' defense with eight total tackles including one tackle for a loss in their 21-15 defeat to the New York Giants
DeMarvion Overshown of the Dallas Cowboys ended up with six tackles in the 28-25 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Pittsburgh's DeShon Elliott helped the Steelers in their win over the Los Angeles Chargers with five tackles.
And lastly, both Quandre Diggs and T'Vondre Sweat made the box score for the Tennessee Titans with Diggs getting eight tackles, which was second on the team, and Sweat ended with four tackles in their 30-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
A couple of Longhorns will play Monday night with wide receiver Devin Duvernay playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars and defensive end Joesph Ossai playing for the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Bengals will play the Washington Commanders at 7:15 p.m. CT on ABC and the Jaguars will play the Buffalo Bills at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.