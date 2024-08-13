Former Texas RB Bijan Robinson Reacts to Falcons Latest Signing
Former Texas Longhorns defensive back Josh Thompson is beginning a new NFL journey with the fourth team of his career.
Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Atlanta Falcons are signing Thompson to a deal. The former undrafted free agent in the 2022 class signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars before making his NFL debut with the Tennessee Titans during his rookie season. He also spent time with the Houston Texans, who waived him in April after signing him off the Titans practice squad.
Thompson confimed the news by responding to Schultz's tweet on X (Twitter).
"God Did!! Let’s goooo!!!!" he tweeted.
Falcons running back and former Texas star Bijan Robinson shared on Instagram story that he reached out via FaceTime to Thompson, his former Longhorns teammate, after the news broke.
"Welcome to the squad my dawg!" Robinson wrote. "UT to ATL. God is good!"
Take a look:
Thompson's role in the NFL has primarily been as a gunner on special teams. He's appeared in six career games -- all with the Titans -- while posting four total tackles (two solo) on 83 special teams snaps.
A Nacogdoches, Texas native, Thompson played five collegiate seasons for the Longhorns. He tallied 108 total tackles, seven passes defended, two interceptions and one touchdown. His pick-six came in Texas' 70-35 romp of Texas Tech during the 2021 season, and game in which Robinson had 18 carries for 137 yards and a receiving touchdown.
The Falcons lost their first preseason game to the Miami Dolphins, 20-13. Atlanta will visit the Baltimore Ravens for its second exhibition match on Saturday, potentially giving Thompson a chance to make his Falcons debut.