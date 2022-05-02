Texas WR Marcus Washington To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Texas is reportedly set to lose another reserve player to the transfer portal.

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns have seen substantial turnover in the NCAA Transfer Portal in recent weeks, with multiple players electing to leave the program since the end of spring football practice.

On Monday, another name will reportedly be added to the list, with wideout Marcus Washington expected to submit his name to the portal, per Inside Texas.

Washington, who was a key reserve piece for the Longhorns offense last season, had 18 receptions for 277 yards and two touchdowns in 12 appearances in 2021.

Washington is now the seventh Longhorns player to enter the portal this week, joining defensive lineman Jordan Thomas, linebacker/running back Jaden Hullaby, defensive lineman Myron Warren, and defensive end David Abiara.

He will join wide receivers Kelvontay Dixon and Dajon Harrison as the third wideout to enter the portal as well.

Since October 15 of the 2021 season, Texas has now lost 22 players to the transfer portal, including five wideouts.

Those players include safety Tyler Owens, linebacker Terrence Cooks, wideout Joshua Moore, linebacker Ayodele Adeoye, wideout Al'vonte Woodard, linebacker Marcus Tillman Jr., safety Marques Caldwell, offensive lineman Rafiti Ghirmai, defensive back Chris Adimora, defensive back B.J. Foster, quarterback Casey Thompson, tight end Jared Wiley, defensive back Tremayne Prudhomme, and punter Ryan Bujcevski.

