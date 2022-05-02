Texas WR Marcus Washington To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns have seen substantial turnover in the NCAA Transfer Portal in recent weeks, with multiple players electing to leave the program since the end of spring football practice.
On Monday, another name will reportedly be added to the list, with wideout Marcus Washington expected to submit his name to the portal, per Inside Texas.
Washington, who was a key reserve piece for the Longhorns offense last season, had 18 receptions for 277 yards and two touchdowns in 12 appearances in 2021.
Washington is now the seventh Longhorns player to enter the portal this week, joining defensive lineman Jordan Thomas, linebacker/running back Jaden Hullaby, defensive lineman Myron Warren, and defensive end David Abiara.
He will join wide receivers Kelvontay Dixon and Dajon Harrison as the third wideout to enter the portal as well.
Andrew Jones Says He Will ‘Always Cherish’ Texas Ahead of NBA Draft
The longtime Longhorn let his mark on the Texas record book.
2023 Westlake WR Jaden Greathouse Has Longhorns In Top 4
Westlake wideout Jaden Greathouse is beginning to narrow down his college choices
LIVE UPDATES: Texas Plates One, Longhorns Trail 10-8 After Eight Innings
The Longhorns wrap up their series against the Cowboys on Sunday.
Since October 15 of the 2021 season, Texas has now lost 22 players to the transfer portal, including five wideouts.
Those players include safety Tyler Owens, linebacker Terrence Cooks, wideout Joshua Moore, linebacker Ayodele Adeoye, wideout Al'vonte Woodard, linebacker Marcus Tillman Jr., safety Marques Caldwell, offensive lineman Rafiti Ghirmai, defensive back Chris Adimora, defensive back B.J. Foster, quarterback Casey Thompson, tight end Jared Wiley, defensive back Tremayne Prudhomme, and punter Ryan Bujcevski.
You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!