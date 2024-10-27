Penalties Nearly Sink Texas Longhorns vs. Vanderbilt
The Texas Longhorns escaped with a 27-24 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Sunday, but not without some unforced errors along the way.
In what's unfortunately become a bit of a trend this season, the Longhorns had far too many penalties go against them for their liking. Texas had 10 penalties for 107 yards on the day, compared to Vanderbilt's four penalties for 35 yards.
These weren't small penalties either, as most of them had huge implications. On the offensive side of the ball, several drives stalled due to holding and unsportsmanlike conduct calls, especially late in the game. On the defensive side, the Commodores gained three first downs due to Longhorns' penalties, one of them on a fourth down that Texas would've otherwise stopped.
Texas may have pulled out the win this time, but the amount of penalties simply aren't acceptable.
"The 10 penalties and they were all like big penalties, you know, they weren't minimal like false starts," head coach Steve Sarkisian said postgame. "Holding penalties, and DPIs, obviously the roughing the passer there. And those penalties led to points and/or took points off the board for us. Something that we have to clean up there."
As mentioned previously, penalties have been an issue for the Longhorns all season. They now have seven or more penalties in six of their eight games and average 6.9 per contest. The only games where they didn't have that many came in the season opener against Colorado State (three for 25 yards) and the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma (five for 57 yards).
If this game doesn't serve as a warning for the Longhorns, then something is very wrong. They may have been able to overcome the penalties against a solid Commodores team, but when competing for a national championship, that simply won't cut it.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here.Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Five Key Takeaways From Texas Longhorns' Nail-Biting Win vs. Vanderbilt
MORE: Vanderbilt Star QB Diego Pavia Returns After Injury vs. Texas Longhorns
MORE: Quinn Ewers Nearly Perfect in First Half vs. Vanderbilt
MORE: Michael Taaffe Flipping Texas Loss to Georgia into Opportunity
MORE: Matthew McConaughey Calls Out Texas Longhorns Fans For 'Bottle Bombing' vs. Georgia