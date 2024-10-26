Quinn Ewers Nearly Perfect in First Half vs. Vanderbilt
AUSTIN -- The No. 5 Texas Longhorns led the No. 25 Vanderbilt Commodores 21-10 headed into halftime of Saturday's SEC matchup in Nashville.
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers was picked off on the first drive of the game after his pass was tipped high into the air but he bounced back in a big way, finishing the first half 19 of 21 passing for 211 yards and three touchdowns. He completed 17 straight passes after the opening pick.
His favorite target was DeAndre Moore Jr., who had five catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.
The Commodores answered quickly on the opening takeaway with an 18-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Diego Pavia. However, the Texas defense did its job after that and held him in check for the remainder of the half.
He headed into the locker room 5 of 8 passing for 55 yards and one pick along with eight carries for 47 yards and the score.
Texas receiver Matthew Golden got the scoring started for Texas with a one-handed three-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter. The drive featured a 31-yard catch-and-run from Moore Jr. After a Vanderbilt punt, Moore Jr.'s big first half continued on the next possession.
Ewers found him for a 27-yard touchdown on 3rd and 8 to give Texas a 14-7 lead. Two drives later, Moore Jr. did it again on a 25-yard score. In between all of that, he also downed a Texas punt at the one-yard line.
Vanderbilt will receive the second-half kickoff.
