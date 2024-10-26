Longhorns Country

Vanderbilt Star QB Diego Pavia Returns After Injury vs. Texas Longhorns

The Vanderbilt Commodores almost suffered a major loss vs. the Texas Longhorns

Matt Galatzan

Oct 26, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) scores a touchdown against Texas Longhorns defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau (3) during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Vanderbilt Commodores have suffered a major scare against the Texas Longhorns.

Late in the second quarter, Commodores star quarterback Diego Pavia was injured on a running play, in what has been reported as a left knee injury.

Pavia went straight to the medical tent after the play, and was replaced by backup Nate Johnson.

Johnson came in and ran a handful of plays to keep the Vanderbilt drive alive, though nearly threw a pick to Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill.

Shortly afterward, Pavia returned the game. The Longhorns forced a turnover a couple of plays later on thanks to a Michael Taaffe hit.

Texas took over in Vanderbilt territory near midfield.

