Vanderbilt Star QB Diego Pavia Returns After Injury vs. Texas Longhorns
The Vanderbilt Commodores have suffered a major scare against the Texas Longhorns.
Late in the second quarter, Commodores star quarterback Diego Pavia was injured on a running play, in what has been reported as a left knee injury.
Pavia went straight to the medical tent after the play, and was replaced by backup Nate Johnson.
Johnson came in and ran a handful of plays to keep the Vanderbilt drive alive, though nearly threw a pick to Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill.
Shortly afterward, Pavia returned the game. The Longhorns forced a turnover a couple of plays later on thanks to a Michael Taaffe hit.
Texas took over in Vanderbilt territory near midfield.
