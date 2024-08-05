Priority 4-Star Texas Longhorns DL Target To Commit This Week
The Texas Longhorns are going to have a busy August.
Not only are five different five-star recruits - athlete Michael Terry III, receivers Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench, safety Jonah Williams, and offensive tackle Michael Fasusi - all expected to announce their commitments, but the races are also coming to an end for some other priority targets as well.
Among that group is four-star Bellville (TX) defensive tackle DJ Sanders, who is one of the most important recruit left on the board for the Longhorns.
Fortunately, the Horns won't have to wait much longer to learn where Sanders is going to play at the next level.
According to reports from On Texas Football, the 6-foot-4, 325-pound tackle is set to announce his decision on August 8.
Sanders currently ranks as the consensus four-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 79 player in the country, the No. 8 defensive lineman and the No. 14 player in Texas per the On3 Industry Ranking.
Last season with Bellville, Sanders was a dominant force, racking up 115 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumbles returned for touchdowns, and a safety.
As a sophomore in 2022, Sanders had 58 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and five sacks on his way to being named the Texas 10-4A Division 2 Defensive MVP.
Sanders has been a member of the varsity since his freshman campaign in 2021, totaling an extremely impressive stat line of 59 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks.