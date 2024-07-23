Where Do Texas Longhorns Stand With 5-Star OT Michael Fasusi?
With Kelvin Banks likely off to the NFL after this season, the Texas Longhorns need to make finding his long-term replacement a priority.
And while they certainly have plenty of talent already on the roster, signing a big time left tackle prospect during this recruiting cycle would also go a long way.
Fortunately, they already have that prospect in mind, in five-star Lewisville (TX) offensive tackle Michael Fasusi, who is set to make his decision on August 21.
That said, landing Fasusi seems to be a lot less of a sure thing than it was in recent months, and as On3 recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong explains, the Longhorns are in the thick of a heated race for his commitment.
“I don’t hate Texas, if he picked the burnt orange would not be surprised," Wiltfong said. "There’s some confidence around Oklahoma and the Sooners as they make their final push. He’s been on campus there a bunch, loves coach. I’m still not sleeping on Texas A&M, he’s as prioritized as anybody Mike Elko and that new staff is recruiting... we’ll see who really starts to emerge there as programs start making their final pitches and final offers to one of the most coveted players in this class, regardless of position.”
Currently, Fasusi ranks as the No. 12 player in the nation, No. 3 offensive tackle, and No. 5 player in the state of Texas, per the On3 Industry Ranking. His highest marks come from ESPN and Rivals.com, who both have him ranked as the No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation, and the No. 9 overall player.
The Lewisville native had an official visit to Austin from June 21-23 and is also interested in taking a trip to see the Oregon Ducks in the coming months.
Per On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, Texas is seen as the favorite at 63.4 percent.