Quintrevion Wisner Joins Texas Longhorns Record Books
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have bullied their way past the Texas A&M Aggies and into the SEC Championship thanks in large part to an unsung hero.
Entering this season as the third running back on the depth chart at best, Quintrevion Wisner has now cemented himself in Texas football lore in a way few thought possible just a few months ago. In Saturday's 17-7 win over No. 20 Texas A&M at Kyle Field, Wisner muscled his way to a career-best night that featured 33 carries for 186 yards.
"Am I tired? Tired?" Wisner answered when asked if he was tired after carrying the load offensively.
Wisner's performance was one of the best by a Texas running back in the history of the Lone Star Showdown, as his 186 yards was good for fourth-most ever by a Longhorn in a single game all-time against Texas A&M. It's unlikely that anyone will catch Cedric Benson's record of 283 rushing yards anytime soon.
Would've thought that Wisner's name would be lined up with the greats like Benson, Ricky Williams and Earl Campbell? Primarily a special teams playmakers last season, Wisner has turned himself into one of the best stories on this Texas team.
"At the end of the day for me, it's all about hard work and your want," Wisner said after the win. "You come out here, you just put your head down and buy into what's the standard, you'll definitely gain a bunch of respect for sure," Wisner said.
His memorable night comes a week after he finished with 26 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown against Kentucky. Those previous career-high marks didn't take long to get broken.
"He's back healthy, I don't know how healthy is right now after 33 carries," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said jokingly about Wisner. "But all he does is work, and all he does is continue just to praise his teammates. It's never about Tre, it's about his teammates, and I think that's why the guys kind of love him so much too, and want so much of the success that he's had."
Texas wil face Georgia in the SEC Championship on Saturday in Atlanta at 3 p.m. CT.
