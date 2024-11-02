SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Sends Harsh Warning to Stop 'Feigned Injury Nonsense'
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey is not happy with how parts of the game are playing out this season. In a memo sent to the league's coaches and athletic directors, Sankey issued a warning about faking injuries to obtain time outs, including penalties and possible coach suspensions, per Yahoo Sports.
The penalties for faking injuries include an initial public reprimand and $50,000 fine. The number would double in case of a second instance and result in the head coach's suspension in case of a third.
The penalties were determined by the National Coordinator for Football Officiating, and the same would receive videos from obvious feigned injuries, Sankey wrote. He also stated that the league might not look at every questionable play.
The issue rose to the spotlight this season after Oklahoma was criticized by ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit for doing it against Tennessee, and Mississippi was under similar critiques to the point the program released a statement on social media.
“When defending against a ‘hurry up’ offense, you are to use the allocated team time-outs if you need to stop play, or you may allow the play to continue with the personnel and defensive play call in place,” Sankey wrote. “When on offense, if the play clock is running out, you are to use a team time-out or accept the delay of game penalty. Creating injury time-outs in these circumstances is not acceptable and is disrespectful to the game of college football.”
Sankey issued the statement on Friday afternoon.
“As of this date, it is presumed that every member of your football program – coaches, staff, student-athletes, medical staff, and all others – is aware of and understands this policy,” Sankey wrote. “Play football and stop the feigned injury nonsense.”
