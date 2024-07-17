SEC Still Mulling Implications of 'Horns Down' Gesture From Texas Opponents
Possibly every fan and opponent facing off against the Texas Longhorns awaits the beginning of football season when they can flash the Horns Down hand gesture in place of their own alma mater's.
But for the athletes on the field, that might hold more repercussions this time around.
The SEC launched its annual Media Days on Thursday, hosting reporters and journalists from around the nation that all seemingly wanted to get answers on the controversial question of whether or not the Horns Down symbol would be flagged beginning this year.
"The playing rule that would be applicable is unsportsmanlike conduct," John McDaid said, SEC coordinator of football officials. "We're gonna read the context in which it is done."
McDaid had three tiers of criteria that he asked his officials to weigh in on: is it taunting an opponent, is it making a travesty of the game, and is it affecting our ability to manage the game. He further explained each element in terms of the environment and context it's placed in.
"A travesty of the game is something that offends the senses. Take the act out of a football stadium, go put it in a shopping mall, a grocery store, is it something that would offend the senses of the majority of reasonable people in the area?” McDaid said.
For Austinites, the gesture might be offensive on their own stomping grounds, but would hopefully be nothing to stir up conflict over. If anything, a football stadium or any college sports complex hosting Texas is the only place where the Horns Down would cause a scene.
“Giving this signal to me isn’t offensive in that particular context,” McDaid said. “So let’s go back on the field to a player that’s giving it. Is it taunting an opponent or is it making a travesty of the game?"
"If an opponent of Texas would score a touchdown and in celebration with their teammates go up the sideline, they’re giving the signal, that’s not an issue. We have that already in the Southeastern Conference. We have teams that have things like the 'Gator Chomp,' the 'Shark Fin' for the defense where that thing has been done. Over the years we’ve evaluated it: Is it taunting, is it making a travesty of the game? Is it otherwise affecting our ability to manage the game? If the answer is no, then it’s not a foul."
“Now, if he tackles a player and stands right over him and gives it, now we’ve got taunting, and that’s unsportsmanlike conduct.”
With that being said, hypothetically other hand gestures used by a player in that same situation could also be seen as taunting, but McDaid reverted back to the "it depends" approach.
“I asked my officials to not consider most acts automatic," McDaid said. "There are some automatics: spitting an opponent is an automatic, a throat slash is an automatic. But the rest of them, I want it to be evaluated in context.”
The issue is still left up in the air but could see more headlines this season if players aren't careful when game day comes.