Longhorns in the NFL: Bijan Robinson Shines Again in Week 14
While the Texas Longhorns couldn't win in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this weekend in the SEC Championship against the Georgia Bulldogs, the Atlanta Falcons, who play in the same stadium, have former Longhorn Bijan Robinson, who had another great game this Sunday for them.
But others also made some noise in the Week 14 slate, so here are the top former Texas players in the NFL this week.:
LB Jordan Hicks, Cleveland Browns:
Hicks had a relatively quiet game for his standards, grabbing five tackles (two solo) and his third pass deflection on the season as the Browns fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-14.
This is the second game that the Browns have dropped, and they are now 3-10 on the season.
S DeShon Elliott, Pittsburgh Steelers:
Elliott had his season-high in tackles with 13 (nine solo) in the Steelers win over the Browns. Included on the night was also a stuff and a pass-deflection which is his sixth of the year.
The Steelers go to 10-3 and stay on top of the AFC North.
RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons:
As said before, Bijan tore apart the Minnesota Vikings with 92 yards on the ground on 22 attempts and nine receiving yards on two catches. Near the end of the third, Bijan ran past defenders for a 13-yard touchdown and then got into the endzone on the two-point conversion to tie it up at 21 apiece.
But for the Falcons, the defense and offense fell apart in the fourth and ended up losing 42-21 to drop their fourth straight and move to 6-7.
Furthermore, this is Bijan's first season in the NFL with over 1,000 yards rushing. His rookie year last year fell 24 yards short at 976.
DT Byron Murphy II, Seattle Seahawks:
It was a quiet day for the rookie, who only had three tackles (zero solo) as the Seahawks continue to win, now with four straight and leading the NFC West after beating the Arizona Cardinals 30-18.
WR Collin Johnson, Chicago Bears:
It was not significant to the game, but Collin Johnson finally reeled in his first catch of the season for the Bears with a 6-yard reception. Chicago however continues to lose even after firing head coach Matt Eberflus, going to 4-9 after losing 38-13 to the San Francisco 49ers.
DT Poona Ford, Los Angeles Chargers:
Sunday Night Football was loaded with Texas talent against the Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. Starting with Ford, the defensive tackle had three tackles (two solo) including two QB hits.
But for Ford and the Chargers, they lose in heartbreaking fashion to their division rival on a walk-off field goal. Regardless, the Chargers are still at 8-5 heading into week 15.
K Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers:
Dicker didn't have an opportunity until 4:35 left in the game when he calmly knocked down a 37-yarder to take a 17-16 lead. As already mentioned, the Chiefs still won in the end.
Dicker also knocked his two extra-pointers.
WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs:
Lastly, Worthy had five catches for 41 yards and even had five yards on the ground with a rushing attempt. This is the second consecutive week for the rookie with five catches which is a season-high.
The Chiefs have now clinched the AFC West for the ninth-consecutive season and are now a league's best 12-1.
Monday Night Football will have a pair of former Texas defenders. The Cincinnati Bengals will have defensive end Joseph Ossai and the Dallas Cowboys will have linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who is coming off his best game of his NFL career which included a pick-six on Thanksgiving.
That game will kick off at 7:15 on ESPN.
