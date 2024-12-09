Texas Longhorns EDGE To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Coming off of a brutal loss in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns have now lost a promising piece of their roster.
Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas edge rusher Tausili Akana has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Akana has played in one game over two seasons with the Longhorns, and will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.
That one appearance came last year in the Longhorns season-opener against the Rice Owls. He did not record a stat in that game.
Akana originally joined the Longhorns as part of a recruiting 2023 class that ranked No. 3 in the nation. In that cycle, he ranked as a four-star recruit, and was slotted as the No. 52 player in the country, the No. 5 linebacker and the No. 2 player in Utah.
The Longhorns had beat out Louisville, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and LSU for his signature, with the Sooners making the biggest push at the end.
In his senior season at Skyridge in Utah, Akana was named the 6A Player of the Year, and earned both first-team all-state and first-team All-Region 4-6A honors. That year, he recorded 70 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, 22 pressures and one forced fumble.
