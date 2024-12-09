Texas Longhorns Defensive Lineman Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Aaron Bryant is entering the NCAA transfer portal, On3 reported on Monday.
Bryant is the fourth player to enter the portal for Texas so far, following the announcements of edge Tausili Akana, wide receiver Johntay Cook, and fellow defensive lineman Jaray Bledsoe.
The 6-foot-2, 305-pound third-year lineman tallied 13 games played, including the Big 12 Championship against Oklahoma State in 2023.
Bryant was part of the 2022 recruiting class, as a state and region All-Star in Mississippi and ranked No. 8 overall in the state. He was selected to participate in the 2021 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game by the Mississippi Association of Coaches and the Mississippi High School Activities Association, as well as the 2021 Bernard Blackwell Classic All-Star Football Game by the Mississippi Association of Coaches. Bryant was ranked No. 290 in the country.
Still in high school, the four star recruit was part of a Southaven High School defense that only allowed 17.8 points per game, including two seven-point games.
Though he played in the season opener against ULM and got some more minutes against UTSA, Bryant ultimately redshirted his freshman year with no statistics recorded.
As a redshirt freshman, Bryant saw the field seven times and recorded his first career tackle against Baylor in Waco.
This season, Bryant played in four games, but only recorded statistics in one -- a single assisted tackle against Florida. He also played against Colorado State, Oklahoma, and the regular season matchup against Georgia.
Bryant will finish his time at Texas with two tackles.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Five Takeaways From The Texas Longhorns SEC Championship Heartbreaker
MORE: Texas Longhorns Drop SEC Championship in Overtime to Georgia Bulldogs
MORE: Texas Longhorns WR DeAndre Moore Jr. Scores 41-Yard TD vs. Georgia Bulldogs
MORE: Georgia Bulldogs QB Carson Beck Out for Rest of SEC Championship vs. Texas