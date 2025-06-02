Son of Former NFL Star QB Visits Texas Longhorns
Four-star QB recruit Gunner Rivers visited Texas on Sunday, looking to further establish himself as a prominent prospect in the class of 2027.
Hailing from Fairhope, Alabama, Rivers attends St. Michael’s Catholic High School and is the oldest son of head coach and former NFL QB Philip Rivers.
Similarly to his son, Philip Rivers played high school football in Alabama and had his father as a head coach. Rivers went on to play at NC State before kicking off what would become a 17 season career in the NFL.
Gunner Rivers has already received an offer from his father’s alma mater, NC State, along with four other schools so far.
As the No. 57 overall prospect, the No. 7 QB and the No. 1 player in Alabama in his class according to the On3 Industry Ranking, Rivers’ recruitment will likely continue to build momentum in the months to come.
With two potential seasons of high school football ahead, the 6-foot-2, 175 pound QB will be able to continue to develop and improve.
During the 2024 season, Rivers went 267-for-424 for 39,47 yards and 36 touchdowns. In the previous season, he was 229-for-362 for 3,077 yards and 29 touchdowns. The improvement between these two years demonstrates tangible growth and ability to mature as a QB.
Sharing genetics and having the opportunity to work under an 8x time Pro Bowler QB also helps Rivers stand out as a unique recruit.
As he starts to interact with big time programs on a more personal level, it will be interesting to see which direction he is pulled in in terms of a commitment.
One of his offers comes from Auburn, a home state SEC program located less than four hours from Fairhope.
Texas’ recent interest means that he has earned attention from multiple SEC schools, which is a strong sign for his progress.
His visit to Austin revolved around Texas’ Sunday elite camp, where he joined other top prospects like Colton Nussmeier, Malachi Ziegler and Jerry Meyer.
The Longhorns have offered two 2027 QBs so far: four-stars Brady Edmunds and Peyton Houston. Edmunds is committed to Ohio State, while Houston remains uncommitted at this time.
Rivers has a chance to join the mix, as schools start to focus more attention on building their 2027 recruiting classes.