Steve Sarkisian Previews Arrival of Texas Longhorns Star Jonah Williams
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns officially locked down arguably the best player in the 2025 recruiting class Wednesday by signing five-star safety/linebacker Jonah Williams.
A talented dual-sport athlete, Texas football's Steve Sarkisian and Texas baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle have both confirmed that Williams will arrive on the Forty Acres as a member of both teams. Sarkisian commented publicly on Williams for the first time when speaking to the media Thursday ahead of the SEC Championship.
"Coach Schloss and I have a good plan in place for him to join the baseball team this spring, but obviously find our windows and find our time to start getting him immersed into the football side of things, too," Sarkisian said of Williams. "That's always a challenge of being a dual-sport athlete. Some of your free time isn't always all of your free time. When you make a commitment to playing both sports, some of that free time is now dedicated to the other sport that's not in season. His will kind of fall into those lines. ... I suspect that he's going to come in here ready to work in both sports. Hopefully he can have a lot of success in both sports. We'll see how that goes."
Schlossnagle said on Longhorn Network with 3rd and Longhorn that he's excited for Williams' arrival to campus.
"Excited to have Jonah join us," Schlossnagle said. "What's cool about a guy like him is he's coming in January so we don't have a chance to lose him to the MLB Draft."
Williams had his season cut short by injury in October. He finished the 2024 campaign with 28 total tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two pass breakups, two interceptions and two kickoff returns for touchdowns.
"He's a really dedicated young man," Sarkisian said. "He's got a great work ethic. He has a beautiful family. They're all very successful people. They know about discipline and hard work."
