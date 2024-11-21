Steve Sarkisian Sends Harsh Reminder to Texas Longhorns Fans: 'Don't Forget'
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have been met with uncertainty and doubt this season during a campaign that's featured some ups, downs and zero wins over teams currently in the College Football Playoff Top 25. Questions about the team's legitimacy have flooded from both within and outside the fanbase.
Despite all that, head coach Steve Sarkisian once again has his team in position for a CFP berth and a conference title during the program's first year in the SEC. At 9-1, Texas is No. 3 in the CFP rankings with the only loss coming to then-No. 5 Georgia at home on Oct. 19.
Are Texas fans becoming a bit spoiled?
Many programs -- including the Texas teams of recent memory -- would do anything to be in this position for a second year in a row. Sarkisian touched on this Thursday when speaking to the media via Zoom by sending a reminder to Texas fans as the Longhorns prepare to host the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.
"I tell this to all Longhorn Nation, like, we're 9-1 for the second year in a row," Sarkisian said. "We're competing for a conference championship for the second year in a row. We're competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row. Don't forget what the last decade looked like. Let's just remember how good we got it right now and appreciate this team of how good they're playing right now."
After the loss in the 2009 National Championship, the Longhorns went eight straight years without a 10-win season. The transition from Mack Brown to Charlie Strong was hardly a smooth one record-wise before four straight winning seasons and a Sugar Bowl win from Tom Herman brought some life back to Austin.
Under Sarkisian, a 5-7 season during his first year in 2021 led many to believe that the Longhorns would be in for more mediocrity, but that expectation has quickly changed. Texas was one play away from a National Championship appearance last season, which has brought championship-or-bust hype to Austin. When Strong was at the helm, Longhorn fans were just hoping for a winning season.
It's clear that Sarkisian and his players are embracing these expectations head-on. Regardless of how this season ends, Texas fans should continue to feel thankful about the state the program is in compared to years past.
